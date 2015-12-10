(Corrects headline of Dec. 9 item to say public offering, not IPO)

Dec 9 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc : * Announces pricing of public offering of common stock * Says public offering of 5.6 million common shares priced at $17.00 per share * Says gross proceeds before deducting underwriting discounts and other expenses are expected to be about $95 million * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage