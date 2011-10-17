AMSTERDAM Oct 17 Dutch bicycle maker Accell , which decided against bidding for German rival Derby Cycle , is looking for acquisitions in Southern Europe and North America, its chief executive told a Dutch newspaper.

"For acquisitions we are looking at so-called new bike countries," Accell chief executive Rene Takens told Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad.

He said both the Netherlands and Germany, the traditional home markets of Accell, offered little growth opportunity.

Takens said acquisitions were needed to meet the group's long-term target of an annual 10 percent increase in earnings per share.

Accell sold its 22 percent stake in Derby Cycle to a 28 euro per share offer for the German group from Pon Holding earlier this month to book a 17 million euro gain on the sale. (Reporting by Amsterdam newsroom; Editing by Will Waterman)