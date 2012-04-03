AMSTERDAM, April 3 Dutch bicycle-maker Accell
said on Tuesday it is in exclusive talks with Raleigh
Cycle Limited and its shareholders to acquire the famous British
bike brand.
Raleigh, founded in Nottingham in 1890, has operations and
distribution companies in the United Kingdom, United States and
Canada, and is best known for its Raleigh, Avenir, and
Diamondback brands. It reported $260 million in sales last year
and sold 850,000 bicycles.
Accell did not release further financial details.
Earlier this year, Accell said it was talking to takeover
targets in North America, Spain and Italy, and could spend up to
100 million euros on buying brands which would boost its
position in the high-growth market for electric bikes.
Accell, whose best-known brands include Batavus and Sparta
bikes, reported net profit of 40.3 million euros ($53.60
million) last year on sales of 628.5 million euros.
($1 = 0.7518 euros)
