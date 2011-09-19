LONDON, Sept 19 * Derby Cycle says in takeover talks with unnamed party

* Accell says awaiting details of Derby Cycle talks

* Derby Cycle shares up 10.9 pct, Accell shares down 3.8 pct

(Adds comments by CEO, further details, shares)

AMSTERDAM, Sept 19 Dutch bicycle-maker Accell said on Monday it is considering making an offer for Germany's Derby Cycle , in which it has a 22 percent stake, following a report that an outsider might bid.

Newspaper Financial Times Deutschland said privately held Pon Holding, which makes the Gazelle brand of bikes, is already preparing an offer for Derby. Pon is the investment company of the Pon family, one of the richest families in the Netherlands.

Pon declined to comment on the report.

"We are also looking at it and what we should do and whether to make an offer or not, but I first need to have more information," Accell's chief executive Rene Takens told Reuters.

Asked if it might make a rival offer for the German group, Takens said, "nothing is impossible ... I have seen no offer and when we do, then we can decide what we're going to do."

Derby, Germany's biggest bicyle maker, recently said that it viewed Accell's decision to increase its stake in the company last month as a preliminary step towards making a bid.

Accell makes Sparta and Batavus bikes, two of the leading bicycle brands in the Netherlands, and in August increased its stake in Derby Cycle to 22 percent but said at the time there were no discussions about a public offer or cooperation.

Derby said it doubted whether the increased stake was simply a financial investment.

"On the contrary, we as the management board are assuming that the Accell Group is planning a takeover of the company that is not desired from our perspective," Derby said earlier this month.

"A Derby-Gazelle combination is a negative for Accell both in Germany and at home, pushing the company into a defensive mode," SNS Securities analysts said.

SNS analysts estimated Accell could either make a 15 to 20 million-euro trading profit if it sold its shares in Derby, or alternatively bid 140 million euros for the outstanding Derby shares.

Derby shares were up 10.9 percent at 24.30 euros, while Accell shares were down 3.75 percent at 16.31 euros at 0922 GMT, underperforming a 0.7 percent dip in the Amsterdam small-cap index

SNS Securities said Accell could fund a full takeover, but added its debt/EBITDA ratio would be stretched at 3-3.5 times. (Reporting by Aaron Gray-Block and Maria Sheahan; Editing by Sara Webb and Greg Mahlich)