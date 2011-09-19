LONDON, Sept 19 * Derby Cycle says in
takeover talks with unnamed party
* Accell says awaiting details of Derby Cycle talks
* Derby Cycle shares up 10.9 pct, Accell shares down 3.8 pct
(Adds comments by CEO, further details, shares)
AMSTERDAM, Sept 19 Dutch bicycle-maker Accell
said on Monday it is considering making an offer for
Germany's Derby Cycle , in which it has a 22 percent
stake, following a report that an outsider might bid.
Newspaper Financial Times Deutschland said privately held
Pon Holding, which makes the Gazelle brand of bikes, is already
preparing an offer for Derby. Pon is the investment company of
the Pon family, one of the richest families in the Netherlands.
Pon declined to comment on the report.
"We are also looking at it and what we should do and whether
to make an offer or not, but I first need to have more
information," Accell's chief executive Rene Takens told Reuters.
Asked if it might make a rival offer for the German group,
Takens said, "nothing is impossible ... I have seen no offer and
when we do, then we can decide what we're going to do."
Derby, Germany's biggest bicyle maker, recently said that it
viewed Accell's decision to increase its stake in the company
last month as a preliminary step towards making a bid.
Accell makes Sparta and Batavus bikes, two of the leading
bicycle brands in the Netherlands, and in August increased its
stake in Derby Cycle to 22 percent but said at the time there
were no discussions about a public offer or cooperation.
Derby said it doubted whether the increased stake was simply
a financial investment.
"On the contrary, we as the management board are assuming
that the Accell Group is planning a takeover of the company that
is not desired from our perspective," Derby said earlier this
month.
"A Derby-Gazelle combination is a negative for Accell both
in Germany and at home, pushing the company into a defensive
mode," SNS Securities analysts said.
SNS analysts estimated Accell could either make a 15 to 20
million-euro trading profit if it sold its shares in Derby, or
alternatively bid 140 million euros for the outstanding Derby
shares.
Derby shares were up 10.9 percent at 24.30 euros, while
Accell shares were down 3.75 percent at 16.31 euros at 0922 GMT,
underperforming a 0.7 percent dip in the Amsterdam small-cap
index
SNS Securities said Accell could fund a full takeover, but
added its debt/EBITDA ratio would be stretched at 3-3.5 times.
(Reporting by Aaron Gray-Block and Maria Sheahan; Editing by
Sara Webb and Greg Mahlich)