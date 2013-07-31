NEW YORK, July 30 Management consulting firm
Accenture Plc is in talks to acquire rival Booz & Co, a
deal that would beef up its strategy and operations consulting
services, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing
people familiar with the matter.
Acquisition-hungry Accenture has this year announced it
would be acquiring London-based global service design
consultancy Fjord and digital marketing company Acquity Group as
well as Mortgage Cadence, a loan origination software company.
Representatives for Accenture were not available for comment
after normal business hours. A spokeswoman for Booz & Co said
the firm does not address market or media speculation pertaining
to it.
Accenture has about 266,000 employees worldwide and net
revenues of $27.9 billion for the fiscal year ended August 31,
2012, the company's website said.
Booz & Co has over 3,000 employees globally, according to
information on the company's website. It ended discussions of a
possible merger with A.T. Kearney, another management consulting
firm, in July 2010.
Accenture cut its full-year outlook last month, citing a
pullback in spending by its consulting business clients, after
reporting third-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates.
.