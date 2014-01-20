NEW YORK Jan 20 Accenture Ltd on Monday said it would buy cloud computing services provider ClientHouse as part of a plan to expand its capabilities in Europe.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

ClientHouse is an independent provider of cloud computing services from Salesforce.com, as well as Veeva Systems, which provides cloud-based services to biotech companies, Accenture said in a statement.

Shares of Accenture closed Friday at $84.43.