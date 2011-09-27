* Q4 EPS $0.91 vs est $0.88
* Q4 rev up 23 pct
* Sees 2012 EPS $3.80-$3.88 vs est $3.76
* Shares up 3 pct in extended trade
(Adds conference call comments in paragraphs 2-3,5-7)
By Siddharth Cavale and Bijoy Anandoth Koyitty
Sept 27 Accenture Plc reported
market-beating quarterly results, and the technology outsourcing
and consulting company forecast a strong 2012, allaying fears of
an industry-wide slowdown triggered by a slowing U.S. economy
and debt crisis in Europe.
Accenture said though the global economy has
turned more volatile and uncertain, increased regulations and
the need to adapt to globalization will drive spending for its
services.
"Our clients continue to take steps to adjust to this new
environment and this continues to drive demand for our
services", Chief Executive Pierre Nanterme said on a conference
call with analysts.
Grand Canal Harbour, Ireland-based Accenture said its new
bookings -- a key indicator of future sales -- of $8.4 billion
in the fourth quarter was the company's highest quarterly
bookings ever.
The company said bookings will remain strong based on
strength in outsourcing.
"The visibility that we have right now (on budgets) is very
good based on the first few months ...," Chief Financial Officer
Pamela Craig said on the conference call.
Accenture's FY guidance of $27-$28 billion indicates their
visibility that capital budgets would not seem cut too much,
said Morningstar Inc analyst Swami Shanmugasundaram.
Craig, however, added that the current strengthening of the
U.S. dollar could end up as a headwind to actual dollar growth
in the fiscal year.
OUTLOOK BEATS
Accenture forecast full-year earnings of $3.80-$3.88 per
share, above analysts' average expectations of $3.76 per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
It forecast full-year revenue growth of 7-10 percent, which
implies a range of $27.3-$28.05 billion, according to Reuters
calculations. This was on the higher end of analysts' average
expectations of $27.43 billion.
"We have seen this with Oracle and this (forecast) seems to
affirm that IT enterprise spending remains strong," Josh Olson,
technology analyst for Edward Jones said by phone.
"It looks like their core growth strategy has good momentum
in both geographies and segments," the analyst said.
Oracle Corp last week gave a strong second-quarter
outlook, fueled by robust software sales.
For the first quarter, Accenture forecast revenue to be in
the range of $6.8-$7.0 billion, ahead of analysts' average
estimates of $6.7 billion.
The company also increased its semi-annual cash dividend 50
percent, to 67.5 cents per share, and approved $5 billion of
additional share repurchase authority.
Shares of the company were up 3 percent in trading after the
bell. They closed at $53.65 on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty and Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore;
Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)