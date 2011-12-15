* Q1 adj EPS $0.96 vs est $0.94
* Q1 rev $7.1 bln vs est $6.84 bln
* Sees Q2 rev $6.5-$6.8 bln vs est $6.59 bln
(Adds details, peer context, updates shares)
Dec 15 Accenture Plc reported
first-quarter results that beat market estimates and forecast
strong second-quarter revenue as demand for outsourced services
grew amid a weak economy.
With the European debt crisis and the slowdown in the U.S.
economy depressing markets, many firms are looking at
cost-saving measures to navigate the weak demand environment.
For Accenture, which is in the business of cutting costs by
providing cheap services through its offshore operations in
countries like India and the Philippines, demand has never been
so good.
Outsourcing net revenues rose 21 percent to $3.0 billion,
and contributed 42 percent to total revenue.
New bookings -- a key indicator of future sales -- came in
at $7.8 billion, up 23 percent.
Peers like Cognizant and Infosys are also
upbeat and are in fact looking to double their fortunes in
credit crisis-hit Europe..
UPBEAT ON Q2
The Grand Canal Harbour, Ireland-based company forecast
second-quarter revenue of $6.5-$6.8 billion, largely above
average analysts' estimates of $6.59 billion, according to
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the full-year it expects earnings of $3.76-$3.84 per
share, on revenue growth of 7-10 percent, which translates to
$27.29 billion-$28.05 billion, according to Reuters
calculations.
September-November net income rose to $642.1 million, or 96
cents a share, compared with $534.7 million, or 81 cents a
share, a year ago. Revenue rose 17 percent to $7.1 billion.
Accenture shares rose 1 percent in after-market trade on
Thursday, after closing at $56.13 on the New York Stock
Exchange.
(Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj
Nair; Unnikrishnan Nair)