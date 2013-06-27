RPT-BRIEF-Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform to buy AVT
* Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (AVT) to be acquired by the Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform
June 27 Outsourcing and consulting services provider Accenture Plc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as consulting income dropped 2 percent.
Accenture shares were down 4 percent in extended trading.
Net income rose to $874.1 million, or $1.21 per share, in the third quarter, from $762.8 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.
Excluding items, the company earned $1.14 per share.
Net revenue rose 0.6 percent to $7.2 billion.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.13 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Consulting net revenue was $3.9 billion.
Shares closed at $80.22 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.
* Advanced Vision Technology Ltd. (AVT) to be acquired by the Danaher Corporation's Product Identification Platform
* Zloty, forint ease, near psychological lines * Hungarian central banker responsibility cuts cause worry * Poland's biggest lender PKO earnings jump less than expected By Sandor Peto BUDAPEST, March 6 Hungary's forint eased on Monday after the central bank further reduced the responsibilities of Deputy Governor Marton Nagy, and Poland's zloty again retreated behind a psychological line at 4.3 against the euro. Regional equities were also mostly in the negati
* Q4 revenue C$234 million versus i/b/e/s view C$216.2 million