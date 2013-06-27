June 27 Outsourcing and consulting services provider Accenture Plc reported lower-than-expected quarterly revenue as consulting income dropped 2 percent.

Accenture shares were down 4 percent in extended trading.

Net income rose to $874.1 million, or $1.21 per share, in the third quarter, from $762.8 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned $1.14 per share.

Net revenue rose 0.6 percent to $7.2 billion.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $1.13 per share on revenue of $7.42 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Consulting net revenue was $3.9 billion.

Shares closed at $80.22 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.