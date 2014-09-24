Sept 24 Consulting and outsourcing company Accenture Plc reported a 9.7 percent rise in quarterly net revenue, helped mainly by new consulting contracts.

The company's net income rose to $760.2 million, or $1.08 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31 from $727.3 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

Net revenue rose to $7.78 billion from $7.09 billion. Consulting revenue rose 5.6 percent to $4.02 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)