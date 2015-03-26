China's Hisense Electric becomes FIFA sponsor
April 6 Consumer electronics maker Hisense Electric Co Ltd said it had become an official sponsor of FIFA, making it the latest Chinese company to partner with the global soccer governing body.
March 26 Consulting and outsourcing company Accenture Plc's quarterly net revenue rose 5 percent, helped by growth in its outsourcing business as North American companies look to cut costs.
Revenue in the company's outsourcing business, which accounts for almost half its total revenue, rose 13 percent on a local-currency basis in the second quarter ended Feb. 28.
Accenture's net income rose to $743.2 million, or $1.08 per share, from $722.3 million, or $1.03 per share, a year earlier.
Net revenue rose to $7.49 billion from $7.13 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Lehar Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
April 5 White House economic adviser Gary Cohn said in a private meeting with lawmakers that he supports a policy that could revamp Wall Street's biggest firms by separating their consumer-lending businesses from their investment banks, Bloomberg reported, citing sources.
SYDNEY, April 6 Stocks fell and bonds rose in Asia on Thursday, with risk appetite soured by signs the Federal Reserve might start paring its king-sized asset holdings later this year just as the chance of early U.S. fiscal stimulus faded further.