June 25 Consulting and outsourcing company Accenture Plc reported a 0.4 percent rise in third-quarter revenue, helped by growth in its North American businesses.

Net income fell to $1.24 per share in the three months ended May 31, from $1.26 per share a year earlier.

Net revenue increased to $7.77 billion from $7.74 billion. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)