Sept 29 Accenture Plc, a provider of
consulting and outsourcing services, reported a 7.6 percent rise
in quarterly revenue as its investments to boost digital and
cloud services pay off.
The company's net income rose to $1.13 billion, or $1.68 per
share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, from $788.13
million, or $1.15 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose to
$8.49 billion from $7.89 billion.
Accenture, incorporated in Ireland, is beefing up its
digital and cloud services as it seeks to gain market share from
rivals including IBM Corp and India's Infosys Ltd
and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
