Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a 5.1 percent increase in quarterly net revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud service offerings pay off.
Net revenue rose to $8.87 billion from $8.43 billion in the third quarter ended May 31.
Net income attributable to Accenture fell to $669.5 million or $1.05 per share, from $897.2 million or $1.41 per share, a year earlier.
Accenture has been investing heavily on acquisitions to boost its digital, cloud and security-related offerings, which make up about half its total revenue. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.