* Expects earnings of $4.22 to $4.30 per share in fiscal
2013
* Fourth-quarter earnings of $0.88/share, in line with est
* Fourth-quarter revenue of $6.84 bln vs est $6.76 bln
By Chandni Doulatramani
Sept 27 Accenture Plc forecast full-year
earnings ahead of analyst estimates as it bolsters its
outsourcing business to offset a slowdown in consulting, sending
its shares up 5 percent in after-market trading.
Outsourcing revenue rose 10 percent to $3.1 billion while
consulting revenue fell 4 percent to $3.74 billion in the fourth
quarter.
Accenture, which has about 257,000 employees worldwide,
expects revenue growth in its outsourcing business to continue
to outpace that of consulting, Chief Financial Officer Pamela
Craig said on a conference call.
"They're clearly gaining market share ... Outsourcing would
be a bigger part of the business going forward," Barclays
Capital analyst Darrin Peller said.
The company, which competes with Cognizant Technology
Solutions Corp and Infosys Ltd, expects
earnings of $4.22 to $4.30 per share in fiscal 2013. Analysts on
average were expecting $4.15 per share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Accenture targets new bookings, a key indicator of future
sales, in the range of $31 billion to $34 billion in fiscal
2013. New bookings in fiscal 2012 were $32.2 billion.
"The underlining trend in the industry are sort of average,
when other companies report earnings, especially Infosys and
Wipro, the results won't look this good," Peller said.
Accenture said its fourth-quarter profit fell due to higher
tax rates. Accenture's effective tax rate was 32.8 percent for
the quarter, compared with 27 percent a year earlier.
Net income fell to $636 million, or 88 cents per share, from
$683 million, or 91 cents per share.
Revenue rose 2 percent to $6.84 billion.
Revenue from Europe, Middle East and Africa fell 4 percent
while that from Asia Pacific rose 11 percent. Revenue from
Americas rose 5 percent.
Analysts had expected earnings of 88 cents per share on
revenue of $6.76 billion.
Accenture shares rose to $68.34 in trading after the bell.
The stock, which gained about 26 percent in the last year,
closed at $65.38 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.