* HPE announces details for completion of spin-off and merger of its enterprise services business
Sept 26 Accenture Plc reported a 14 percent jump in quarterly profit as revenue in its consulting business rose after four consecutive quarters of decline.
Net income rose to $727.3 million, or $1.01 per share, in the fourth quarter, from $636.2 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 4 percent to $7.09 billion.
Consulting revenue rose 2 percent to $3.8 billion.
* Entercom Communications and CBS Radio announce pricing of term loan in connection with merger
TORONTO, March 2 Jim Mackey, the head of corporate development and strategy at BlackBerry Ltd , left the company in mid-February, he told Reuters on Thursday.