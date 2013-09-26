* Sees first-qtr revenue $7 bln-$7.3 bln vs est $7.39 bln
* Fourth-qtr earnings/share $1.01, in line with estimates
* Fourth-qtr revenue $7.09 bln vs est $6.9 bln
* Shares fall 4 pct after market
(Adds details from conference call, analyst comment; updates
share movement)
By Sruthi Ramakrishnan
Sept 26 Accenture Plc said it was too
early to say if the fourth-quarter growth in its consulting
business was sustainable, and forecast quarterly revenue below
analysts' estimates.
Shares of the outsourcing and consulting services provider
fell 4 percent in extended trading.
Revenue in Accenture's bigger business, consulting, grew 2
percent to $3.8 billion in the three months ended August. It had
declined in the prior four quarters.
"One quarter doesn't make a trend," Chief Financial Officer
David Rowland said on a conference call on Thursday.
Demand for consulting services has not recovered enough for
sustained growth, he said.
Deals in the $10-$50 million range converted to revenue
faster than expected in the quarter, Rowland said.
Accenture said it expects first-quarter revenue of $7
billion-$7.3 billion. The forecast assumes a 2 percent hit
related to currency fluctuations.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $7.39 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Accenture said some programs in its financial services and
health and public services businesses will end in the quarter
ending November, hurting growth.
"Just based on their bookings and guidance, I would not
anticipate strong consulting growth over the next few quarters,
especially when it sounds like Q1 could be a challenge," Edward
Jones analyst Josh Olson said.
Smaller rival Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp
last month raised its full-year forecast, saying clients in
North America were investing more in IT services and software
encouraged by a steady economic recovery.
Accenture's fourth-quarter revenue rose 4 percent to $7.09
billion. Net income rose to $727.3 million, or $1.01 per share,
from $636.2 million, or 88 cents per share, a year earlier.
Analysts had expected the company, whose clients include
London's Heathrow Airport, Nokia Oyj, Baker Hughes
Inc and AstraZeneca UK, to earn $1.01 per share
on revenue of $6.9 billion.
Accenture said it authorized a $5 billion share buyback
program, taking its outstanding repurchase authority to about $7
billion.
The company's shares closed at $75.87 on the New York Stock
Exchange on Thursday.
(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by
Joyjeet Das)