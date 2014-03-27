PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 27 Accenture Plc, recently chosen as the lead contractor for the Obamacare enrollment website, reported a smaller-than-expected 1 percent rise in quarterly revenue due to lower demand in its consulting business.
Accenture's net income fell to $722.3 million, or $1.03 per share in the second quarter ended Feb. 28 from $1.19 billion, or $1.65 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue before reimbursements increased 1 percent to $7.13 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $7.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company's consulting revenue fell 1 percent, while revenue from the smaller outsourcing business rose 4 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bangalore; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.