LAGOS Oct 14 Nigeria's Access Bank
has filed for regulatory approval to raise up to 68 billion
naira ($415 million) through a rights issue after the proposal
was given the green light by shareholders, the lender said on
Tuesday.
At a shareholder meeting on Monday, Access Bank said it will
issue 7.64 billion shares at 8.90 naira each to existing
shareholders to bolster core capital and support its lending
business.
The bank expects to secure regulatory approval from the
Nigerian Securities and Exchange Commission in mid-November and
conclude the share sale by the end of the year, a draft offer
timetable seen by Reuters shows.
