LAGOS Oct 16 Nigeria's Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it is investigating last month's price freeze on the shares of top tier lender Access Bank ahead of its 68 billion naira ($415 mln) rights issue.

The Nigerian Stock Exchange in September suspended the shares for a week after the bank applied to the bourse, arguing that information on its capital raising was not publicly available and that it wanted to avoid speculation in its shares.

(Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Keiron Henderson)