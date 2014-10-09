LAGOS Oct 9 Nigeria's Access Bank said on Thursday its nine month pretax profit rose to 42.15 billion naira ($256.54 million), up 20 percent from a year ago.

Gross earnings climbed to 161.79 billion naira in the period to Sept. 30, compared with 155.02 billion naira in the same period last year, the top-tier lender said in a filing with the Nigerian Stock Exchange. (1 US dollar = 164.30 naira) (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Editing by Chijioke Ohuocha)