LAGOS Oct 13 Nigeria's Access Bank has won shareholders' approval to raise up to 68 billion naira ($415 mln) in fresh equity via a rights issue to bolster its capital base, the bank said on Monday.

At a shareholders' meeting on Monday the top tier lender said it will issue 7.64 billion shares at 8.90 naira each to existing shareholders. (Reporting by Oludare Mayowa; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; editing by Susan Thomas)