LAGOS Dec 7 Nigeria's Access Bank
said on Wednesday it will hold a shareholder meeting
on Dec. 30 to discuss increasing its share capital to 13 billion
Nigerian naira ($80.47 million), from its current 10 billion
naira, by issuing 6 billion new shares.
In October, Access completed the acquisition of its 75
percent majority interest in rescued lender Intercontinental
Bank.
Intercontinental was one of nine banks rescued in a $4
billion 2009 Central Bank bailout.
All rescued lenders have now agreed recapitalisation deals,
bringing to a close a reform programme set-up two years ago to
draw a line under the country's banking crisis.
Access said in October its pre-tax profit by 16.78 percent
to 16.42 billion naira in the nine months to September, compared
to 14.06 billion naira in the same period last year.
($1 = 161.5500 naira)
(Reporting by Chijioke Ohuocha; Writing by Tim Cocks)