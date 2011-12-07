(Adds details, background)

LAGOS Dec 7 Nigeria's Access Bank said on Wednesday it will hold a shareholder meeting on Dec. 30 to discuss increasing its share capital to 13 billion Nigerian naira ($80.47 million), from its current 10 billion naira, by issuing 6 billion new shares.

In October, Access completed the acquisition of its 75 percent majority interest in rescued lender Intercontinental Bank.

Intercontinental was one of nine banks rescued in a $4 billion 2009 Central Bank bailout.

All rescued lenders have now agreed recapitalisation deals, bringing to a close a reform programme set-up two years ago to draw a line under the country's banking crisis.

Access said in October its pre-tax profit by 16.78 percent to 16.42 billion naira in the nine months to September, compared to 14.06 billion naira in the same period last year. ($1 = 161.5500 naira)