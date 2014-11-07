Nov 7 Access Industries (UK) Limited:

* Offer resulting in unit AI PG LLC and Premium TV Group holding Perform shares carrying, in aggregate, 203,092,806 perform shares representing approximately 77.08 percent

* Intends to procure that company cancels listing of Perform shares on official list of UK Listing Authority and admission to trading on London Stock Exchange's market

* Cancellation will take place no earlier than 20 business days after date of this announcement, being Dec 5, 2014. Source text for Eikon: