NAIROBI Oct 17 AccessKenya has been rated a 'speculative buy' by Kestrel Capital due to expanding margins, cost-cuts, and a belief the company is a potential acquisition target, the brokerage said in a research note on Monday.

Market talk of the Internet provider being an acquisition target has been circulating since last year.

Access boss Jonathan Somen, told Reuters last month that it was not in merger or acquisition talks with any company.

"We rate Access Kenya Group (AKG) as a Speculative Buy given the expected expansion in EBITDA margins, cost restructuring, overall return to profitability in FY11, and our belief that AKG is a potential acquisition target," Kestrel said.

It added, however, that it was cautious about competition in the information communications technology sector, which has hit revenue per user and curbed recruitment of new customers for data services.

"Growing competition from mobile service providers, infrastructure service providers and other corporate Internet Service Providers in its (Access') core corporate broadband business is a key long-term risk," Kestrel said.

Access is the market leader in broadband provision with a market share of about 40 percent.

Kestrel said the company would benefit from higher margins as it reaps rewards from its investments in the fibre-optic network, which have led to reduced cost of sales.

Cost-cutting measures like the conversion of dollar-denominated loans that hurt earnings whenever the shilling currency depreciated will also help Access to swing to full-year profit after a loss in 2010. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)