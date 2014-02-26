* Hires Lazard to sell up to 49 pct of foreign wind assets
* Sale includes 2,300 megawatts of wind power
* Deal could be worth about 1.2 billion euros with debt
(Adds valuation and background)
MADRID, Feb 26 Spanish renewable energy firm
Acciona has hired Lazard to find a buyer for
up to 49 pct of its wind power assets outside Spain in a push to
raise capital, a source with knowledge of the matter said.
The sale would include 2,300 megawatts of wind power, with
assets in 15 countries including the United States, Australia,
Canada, South Africa, Mexico and India, the source told Reuters
on Wednesday.
Acciona declined to comment.
The standard wind power industry valuation is that each
megawatt of installed capacity is worth 1.1 million euros,
implying a total value for Acciona's foreign wind business of
about 2.53 billion euros ($3.5 billion).
Investment banks have had the prospectus for the sale since
December.
Acciona's balance sheet is under pressure following a series
of painful energy reforms in Spain, including cuts on renewable
energy subsidies and caps on profits.
While the sale of a minority stake in its foreign energy
business would bring in cash for Acciona, the company would not
be able to remove debt related to the assets from its balance
sheet.
Acciona, which is due to present full-year results on
Thursday, is facing a hit from the energy reforms of as much as
250 million euros, or nearly 20 percent of 2012 core earnings.
($1 = 0.7282 euros)
(Reporting by Tracy Rucinski; Additional reporting by Jose
Elias Rodriguez; Editing by Fiona Ortiz and Erica Billingham)