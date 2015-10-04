(Adds details)
BERLIN Oct 4 German wind turbine maker Nordex
is buying the wind power business from Spain's Acciona
SA for 785 million euros ($880.77 million) in cash and
shares to create a global player in the wind energy market, it
said on Sunday.
"In combining their activities Nordex and Acciona Windpower
will create a truly global company and in doing so reduce
exposure to demand swings in individual markets," Nordex said in
a statement.
Nordex said the two firms are complementary, with Nordex
strong in Europe and specialised in complex projects, while
Acciona Windpower is focused on the Americas and emerging
markets, primarily in large-scale wind farms.
Nordex said it would pay Acciona 366.4 million euros in a
one-off cash payment and the rest by issuing 16.1 million new
Nordex shares, equivalent to 16.6 percent of its capital, at an
issue price of 26 euros per share. Its shares closed at 24.955
euros on Friday.
At the same time, Acciona is buying more existing shares in
Nordex from Skion-Momentum, an investment vehicle belonging to
the Quandt family, for 335 million euros. That will bring
Acciona's total stake in the German firm to 29.9 percent once
the transactions are complete.
Nordex said it expected to complete the purchase, including
the capital increase, by the first quarter of 2016.
Acciona said that combining Nordex and its windpower
business, which designs and manufactures turbines, would give
the resulting company an estimated order backlog of about 2.8
gigawatt in 2015.
Skion-Momentum, the Quandt vehicle, will retain a 5.7
percent stake in Hamburg-based Nordex.
Acciona said it would make an estimated 675 million euros in
capital gains from the sale of Acciona Windpower
Nordex, in which Germany's richest woman Susanne Klatten
holds a 22.8 percent stake, has been boosted by a mix of cost
cuts and a surge in demand for wind energy, one of the cheapest
and most efficient renewable energy technologies.
($1 = 0.8913 euros)
(Reporting by Emma Thomasson in Berlin and Sarah White in
Madrid; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)