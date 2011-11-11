(9-mth EBITDA up 14.8 pct at 934 mln euros, beats forecast)

By * Net surges over 200 pct on one-off gains from asset sale

MADRID, NOV 11 Spanish construction and renwables group Acciona said on Friday core earnings rose 14.8 percent in the nine months to September as higher prices for its renewable energy offset lower output.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) came in at 934 million euros, beating forecasts for 927 million euros from a Reuters poll of seven analysts.

Net profit surged 211.7 percent to 314 million euros, beating forecasts for 292 million euros and inflated by one time gains from the sale of car parks in July.

Revenues rose 5 percent to 4.8 billion euros.

Acciona's more buoyant international construction work offset the more lacklustre market in Spain, whose public works and real estate market has been hit by the country's economic crisis.

(Reporting by Jose Rodriguez; editing by Judy MacInnes)