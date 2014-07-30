MADRID, July 30 Span's infrastructure and energy
firm Acciona is close to mandating advisors on a
potential listing of a yieldco vehicle that will hold all or
part of its international energy assets, management said on
Wednesday.
On a conference call, management said the size of the
listing would not be below $250 million, though the final amount
would depend on market conditions and pricing.
Acciona also plans to sell its Transmediterranea shipping
business this year, it said, as part of a drive to sell non-core
assets and reduce debt.
