UPDATE 1-Sika posts 21.8 pct rise in 2016 profit, to propose higher dividend
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
April 17 Office products maker Acco Brands Corp said it expects to post a quarterly loss excluding one-time charges due to weak sales in Europe and Canada and lower margins.
The company expects to post a loss 5 cents per share for the first quarter before accounting for costs related to restructuring and its acquisition of MeadWestvaco's consumer and office products business, the company said in a statement.
Acco Brands also forecast sales of $288.9 million.
Analysts were expecting a profit of 1 cent per share on revenue of $299.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
Feb 24 Speciality chemicals maker Sika on Friday posted a 21.8 percent rise in net profit for 2016 and said it will propose an increased dividend for 2016.
KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 Malaysian authorities will sweep the international airport and other locations for radioactive material, the police chief said on Friday, following the murder of Kim Jong Nam in which VX nerve agent, a highly toxic chemical, was used.
Feb 23 Speciality chemicals maker Sika, which remains locked in a bitter takeover battle with France's Saint-Gobain, on Friday posted a 21.8 increase in net profit for 2016.