* State Street Corp reports 7.62 percent passive stake in 3M co as of Dec 31, 2016-SEC filing Source text : [ID:http://bit.ly/2lGuBG1] Further company coverage:
May 10 Office products maker Acco Brands posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss and forecast full-year revenue below analysts' estimates as it grapples with higher commodity costs and a weak European economy.
The company said it expects 2012 revenue to remain flat from the $1.32 billion it posted in 2011. Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $1.46 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
For the first quarter, Acco Brands reported a net loss from continuing operations of $17.3 million, or 31 cents per share, compared with a year-ago loss of $9.0 million, or 16 cents per share.
Excluding items, it posted a loss of 5 cents per share.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $288.9 million. International revenue fell 10 percent to $94.5 million on a 13 percent decline in volume as it stopped making low-margin products and a weak economy in Europe hurt business, the company said.
Analysts on average were expecting a loss of 4 cents a share on revenue of $292.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Acco Brands shares, which have shed 11 percent of their value in the last three months, closed at $10.10 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq. (Reporting by Bijoy Koyitty in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)
(Recasts with Yellen testimony) * Yellen gives hawkish testimony before Senate * 10-year yields highest in more than a week By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, Feb 14 U.S. Treasury yields jumped on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen said it would be unwise to wait too long to raise interest rates, striking a more hawkish tone than investors expected. The U.S. central bank will likely need to raise rates at an upcoming meeting, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said
SAO PAULO, Feb 14 Brazilian billionaire Edson de Godoy Bueno, who built a healthcare empire in his country that became UnitedHealth Group Inc's platform to expand in Latin America, died on Tuesday.