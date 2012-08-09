Aug 9 Office products maker Acco Brands Corp's
quarterly profit beat market estimates on higher sales
in North America but it forecast lower-than-expected 2012
results.
The company said it expected 2012 adjusted earnings of 82-85
cents per share on sales of $1.90-$1.95 billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.00 on
sales of $2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company, which competes with Newell Rubbermaid,
expects free cash flow of about $50 million in the year.
Net income from continuing operations rose to $94.2 million,
or 98 cents per share, in the second quarter, from $6.3 million,
or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company earned 26 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 20 cents per
share.
Revenue rose 33 percent to $438.7 million, helped by its
acquisition of MeadWestvaco Corp's consumer and office
products business, but still missed estimates of $468.3 million.
Net sales in its North America unit jumped 76 percent to
$279.8 million.
Shares of Acco Brands closed at $8.82 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore)