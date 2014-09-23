Sept 23 Accor :

* Increases its 7-year bond issue by 150 million euros

* Says new nominal of the bonds will increase to 900 million euros

* Says new issue has a yield of 1.728 pct Source text: bit.ly/1ypc41m Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20; Gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)