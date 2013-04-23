UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, April 23 Accor's board ousted Chief Executive Denis Hennequin on Tuesday in a disagreement over the pace of change of strategy at Europe's largest hotel group.
Accor named a transition executive team including Chief Operating Officer Yann Caillere as CEO. Board member Sebastien Bazin, the head of Colony Europe, was named vice-chairman to replace Philippe Citerne, who becomes non-executive chairman.
"The directors came to the joint conclusion regarding the group's situation: that the strategy adopted is the right one and that it will remain unchanged," Accor said in a statement.
"However, given current economic conditions and the rapid transformation of its competitive environment, Accor must accelerate the implementation of this strategy in order to reinforce its positions." (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Dominique Vidalon)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources