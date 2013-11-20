* Accor holds Investor Day on Nov. 27

* New CEO Bazin due to unveil strategy

* Analysts expect more cost cuts, online spending

* Further shift to franchising, portfolio review likely

By Dominique Vidalon and Cyril Altmeyer

PARIS, Nov 20 Three months after becoming chief executive of Accor, former private equity boss Sebastien Bazin is under pressure to show how he plans to improve the group's performance.

A strategy update due next week from Europe's largest hotels operator will give Bazin the chance to set out his plans in two key areas - matching the margins of some peers and better competing online with rivals such as Expedia.

Investors and analysts expect more cost cuts and increased online investment at the group, whose brands range from budget chain Ibis to upmarket Sofitel. They say he might also further cut the number of hotels Accor owns and ditch non-core brands.

"The focus is on online travel, that's where expectations are high, that's what really matters," said Arnaud Scarpaci, a fund manager at Montaigne Capital in Paris. "Bazin will also be judged on his decision on the hotel portfolio."

Accor shares already reflect hopes for what he can deliver.

The stock, which before the April ouster of his predecessor Dennis Hennequin had been stuck at around 27 euros, or nearly half a 2007 peak, has since then jumped 29 percent, surpassing the European sector's 11 percent advance.

The shares now trade at 21.4 times 12-month forward earnings, a premium to the 19.1 times multiple of global leader InterContinental, according to Thomson Reuters data.

For Bazin's regime to be rated a success at Accor, which also competes with Marriott and Starwood, he will have to offer more than what had already been proposed by his predecessor Hennequin, whose three-year revamp designed to lift operating margins is already a year old.

Under that programme, the company has been selling real estate and using the proceeds to grow in emerging markets to offset European weakness.

Bazin has been working with advisors including consultancy Bain and Sven Boinet, a former head of tourism group Pierre & Vacances-Centre Parks. But he has yet to reveal how his plans will differ from Hennequin's.

"I am optimistic because Bazin has been on the ground to fine-tune his strategy," said Accor co-founder Paul Dubrule. "We needed a strong man, and I think that's what he is and he has the trust of shareholders."

Accor declined to comment before its Nov. 27 investor day.

PACE OF CHANGE

Bazin's appointment reflected unhappiness on the part of Colony Capital and private equity firm Eurazeo, Accor's top shareholders with a combined 21.4 percent, at its stock performance and the pace of change under Hennequin.

Since Bazin was previously head of Colony's operations in Europe, he presumably knows its requirements.

As an illustration of the structural change which could still be needed, Accor owned 42 percent of its portfolio as of June and had a 9.3 percent operating margin last year. By comparison, InterContinental owns less than 1 percent and had a 2012 margin of 33 percent.

Hennequin had set a 2016 margin goal of over 15 percent, eyeing cost savings of 100 million euros between 2013 and 2014.

"Sebastien Bazin should confirm and probably amplify this strategy," Natixis analyst Andre Juillard said. Savings could be doubled and the margin goal lifted to 16.8 percent, he said.

As a further illustration of the scope for savings, Juillard noted Accor's ratio of staff costs to revenue - 37.2 percent in 2012 against 33.6 percent for InterContinental and 23.5 percent for Whitbread.

"Central headquarters costs are probably twice InterContinental's levels," said another analyst, who asked to remain anonymous. He saw savings of 150 million euros if these costs could be brought in line with InterContinental's.

Bazin also faces the challenge of cutting the volume of bookings made via online travel agencies (OTAs) which charge Accor fees. Juillard estimates Accor makes 12 percent via OTAs against 8 percent for InterContinental.

Accor wants to double the portion of bookings via its own websites online to 50 percent by 2016 and plans to invest 120 million euros over three years to boost its online presence, but that sum may have to rise, analysts said.

Hennequin also targeted 80 percent of rooms under franchise or management contracts and 20 percent in owned and leased hotels by end-2016. Some see this rising to a 90/10 split.

Accor sold its loss-making U.S. Motel 6 chain in May 2012 but may launch a further review of its portfolio.

"There are question marks on brands which are not or are no longer strategic, like Formule 1 or the Ibis brand in China," Oddo Securities analyst Guillaume Rascoussier said. "This could lead to an asset review, which would be a good surprise." (Additional reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by David Holmes)