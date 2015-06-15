UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, June 15 French hotel group Accor said in a statement on Monday it would appoint Jean-Jacques Morin as its new chief financial officer from October 1.
Morin, now CFO at Alstom, will start on Oct. 1.
Outgoing Accor CFO Sophie Stabile will be appointed head of Hotel Services France from Oct. 1. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources