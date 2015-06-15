PARIS, June 15 French hotel group Accor said in a statement on Monday it would appoint Jean-Jacques Morin as its new chief financial officer from October 1.

Morin, now CFO at Alstom, will start on Oct. 1.

Outgoing Accor CFO Sophie Stabile will be appointed head of Hotel Services France from Oct. 1. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)