PARIS Dec 15 French hotel operator Accor's alliance with China Lodging's Huazhu Hotels will boost earnings after the first year, Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin said on Monday.

"The impact on earnings per share is totally neutral in the first year and extremely positive afterwards," Bazin told reporters after Accor announced the alliance aimed at creating a new player in the fast-growing Chinese market. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon. Editing by Alexandria Sage)