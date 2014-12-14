PARIS Dec 14 French hotel operator Accor
announced a strategic alliance with China Lodging
Group on Sunday to create a major new player in the
fast-growing Chinese domestic travel and hospitality market.
The deal will combine the French hotel operator's brands
including Ibis with more than 2,000 existing establishments run
by China Lodging's Huazhu Hotels, the companies said in a
statement.
The partnership "will leverage the strengths of Accor's
global brands with a leading player in Chinese hospitality,"
Accor Chairman and Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin said in the
statement.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Jon Boyle)