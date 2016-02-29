PARIS, Feb 29 (Reuters) -

Chinese investor Jin Jiang International has raised its stake in AccorHotels to 11.7 percent, France's AMF market regulator said on Monday.

Rubyrock and Gold Apple Capital, both controlled by Jin Jiang, now hold a combined 10.2 percent of voting rights in Accor and have not ruled out seeking board representation, the AMF said in a statement.

An AccorHotels spokeswoman said that the company had been notified of the stake increase by Jin Jiang and would examine any request for board seats.

