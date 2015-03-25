* Colony sells 4.9 pct stake for 561 mln euros

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, March 25 Accor's top two shareholders, Colony Capital and fellow private equity firm Eurazeo, sold a combined 9.6 percent stake on Wednesday, nearly halving an investment they held for about a decade in Europe's largest hotel group.

U.S. investment fund Colony Capital, which first invested in Accor in 2005, said it placed 4.9 percent of Accor's capital at 48.75 euros per share, raising 561 million euros ($614.24 million) through an accelerated book building.

Eurazeo, which carried out the move jointly with Colony, placed a 4.7 percent stake at the same price in a deal worth 536 million euros ($585.26 million).

Colony will retain 6 percent of the share capital and 10.4 percent of the voting rights, and Eurazeo 5.2 pct of the capital and 9 percent of voting rights.

The duo, which held a combined 21 percent stake in Accor, will thus retain 11.2 percent of the share capital and 19.4 percent of the voting rights, with four seats on the board.

Accor, the world's fourth-largest hotel group, with 3,700 hotels ranging from the luxury Sofitel to the budget Ibis, reported a record 2014 operating profit last month, reaping the fruits of a restructuring started by Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin.

Accor had named Bazin, a private equity specialist and the former head of Colony Europe, in 2013.

Accor shares have gained 75 percent since Bazin's appointment. By 0932 GMT, Accor shares were down 3.3 percent at 47.84 euros, retreating from eight-year highs set in mid-March.

"Since his appointment as CEO of Accor in August 2013, Sebastien Bazin has led a major transformation of the company, resulting in substantial value creation for its stakeholders," Nadra Moussalem, co-head of Colony Capital Europe, said in a statement.

"By keeping more than half of its stake in Accor, Colony reaffirms its confidence in the strategy of Acor, the quality of its teams and its long-term vision," Moussalem added.

Virigine Morgan, the deputy CEO of Eurazeo, said in a separate statement: "Accor has strong value appreciation prospects, tied in particular to further restructuring of its real estate assets and an upturn in the economic cycle in Europe, which should futher benefit the group." ($1 = 0.9133 euros) (Editing by Blaise Robinson, Brian Love and James Regan)