UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, March 25 Eurazeo said it placed a 4.7 percent stake in French hotel group Accor at a price of 48.75 euros a share in a transaction worth 536 million euros ($585.26 million).
Eurazeo said net proceeds totalled 350 million euros.
Eurazeo was carrying out the sale jointly with Colony Capital for a total stake of 9.65 percent of Accor. ($1 = 0.9158 euros) (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Blaise Robinson)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.