PARIS May 27 Europe's largest hotel group, Accor, has no plan to spin off its HotelInvest real estate ownership business or sell any of its hotel brands, but Chief Executive Sebastien Bazin told Reuters "nothing is taboo" in the long-term.

Nine months after taking the top seat at Accor, a hotel chain with 14 brands ranging from budget Ibis to luxury Sofitel, the 52-year-old private equity specialist is restructuring its hotel portfolio to boost profitability while speeding up expansion in China, India and the Middle East.

Bazin's first move at Accor was to split the company into two divisions - HotelServices and HotelInvest - to separate its operating and franchising business from its real estate ownership activity.

The world's fourth-largest hotel group by revenue behind InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood has lagged the margins of its rivals and faces competition from online rivals such as Expedia. (Editing by Andrew Callus)