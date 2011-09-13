* Eyes 2011 EBIT of 510-530 mln euros; poll average 534 mln
* To use cash for capex, dividend, targeted acquisitions
* To focus economy hotel growth on Ibis brand
* Shares open up then dip, lack of special dividend
disappoints
(adds share reaction, analyst comments, details)
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Sept 13 Accor , Europe's largest
hotel group, said it had not seen any signs of a slowdown in
demand and expects a rise of up to 19 percent in its core
operating profit this year.
The French company, which owns 4,200 hotels worldwide, also
unveiled further plans to sell assets to cut debt and said it
would focus the growth of its economy hotels business on its
Ibis brand, which is already the biggest earner in the group.
But a below-consensus profit outlook and lack of news about
a special dividend which some investors had hoped for sent the
shares down 5 percent in morning trade, reversing opening gains.
Accor has been selling non-core assets to raise cash and cut
debt and has shifted towards a less cash-consuming business
model, increasing the number of hotels operated under franchise
deals or variable-rent leases.
The fourth-largest hotel group behind the InterContinental
, Marriott and Starwood Hotels chains --
reiterated it would be net debt free at the end of the year.
It said it would use its cash to renovate and expand its
hotel network, maintain a dividend payout ratio of 50 percent of
earnings and make targeted acquisitions.
It also said it would accelerate the transformation of its
Motel 6 budget chain in the United States to boost its profit
margins and reduce capital employed, appointing a new unit chief
executive to manage the change, Jim Amorosia.
"Our business model is now clearly set ...The next step is
to revitalise our brand portfolio," the group's chief executive,
Denis Hennequin, told investors, saying Accor wanted to become
"the global reference in the hotel industry".
IBIS BRAND CHANGEOVER
Hennequin, who took over at Accor in mid-January after
spending his career at McDonald's, has repeatedly said he wants
Ibis to become a "mega brand" like McDonald's "Big Mac".
As a result the All Seasons and Etap hotels will be moved
into the Ibis brand, becoming Ibis Styles and Ibis Budget hotels
in 2012 at an estimated cost of 150 million euros and a return
on capital employed of 20 percent.
Higher occupancy rates, a gradual recovery in average room
rates and cost control should lift full-year 2011 earnings
before interest and tax (EBIT) to between 510 million and 530
million euros ($694-$721 million), up from 446 million in 2010.
Analysts on average have been expecting an operating profit
of 534 million euros according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Estimates.
"This looks disappointing in the context of consensus
forecasts ... and lack of news on cash returns is likely to
disappoint the market," one sector analyst said.
By 0758 GMT, Accor shares were off 4.7 percent at 20.49
euros, among the top losers on the Paris CAC-40 index of
French blue chips.
NO SLOWDOWN
Despite widespread fears over the euro zone debt crisis and
the threat of another economic recession, Accor reiterated that
following an "excellent" first-half and "promising" summer
season it had so far not seen any signs of a slowdown in demand
in any of its regions.
Accor also unveiled an acceleration of its expansion
strategy on Tuesday.
Accor opened 13,700 rooms during the first half, mainly
under management and franchise contracts as part of its
asset-light strategy.
Accor said it would open 35,000 new rooms this year, up from
an initial target of 30,000, and 40,000 rooms per year from
2012.
This would be achieved thanks to organic growth but also
targeted acquisitions in Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.
While Europe remains a high potential growth area for Accor,
the group will continue to boost its emerging market footprint
notably in high-growth countries like Brazil, India and China.
By 2015, Accor plans to quadruple the size of its network in
China, it said.
Accor also said it was on track to meet its target of 1.2
billion euros of real estate asset disposals in 2011-12 and
announced a new plan for the 2013-2015 period that should cut
net debt by an additional 1 billion euros.
With operations in 90 countries and hotels ranging from the
luxury Sofitel chain to the budget Ibis and Motel 6 operations,
Accor has a market value of 5.1 billion euros.
Accor's shares have lost 30 percent this year,
underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 travel and leisure sector
index which is down 23 percent.
($1=0.735 euros)
