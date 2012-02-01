* Accor says its offer was "not retained"
* Starwood Capital talking to several players - source
By Dominique Vidalon
PARIS, Feb 1 France's Accor said
on Wednesday it was no longer in the running to buy the prestige
hotels of Groupe du Louvre, a unit of U.S. investment group
Starwood Capital.
Accor's offer, which it made together with Franco-Dutch
property group Unibail-Rodamco, "was not retained", an
Accor spokeswoman told Reuters, without giving further details.
Separately, a source close to the matter told Reuters that
Starwood Capital was looking to sell the prestige hotels it
bought when it took over the Taittinger's hotel and champagne
empire in 2005 and was talking to several sector players.
Starwood Capital, which renegotiated its debt last July, was
however under no strain to close a deal quickly, she added.
Starwood Capital, which in 2010 sold the prestigious Hotel
Crillon in the heart of Paris to a member of the Saudi Royal
family, has been looking since the autumn to sell the rest of
the prestige hotel portfolio of Groupe du Louvre.
The portfolio notably includes luxury hotels Le Martinez in
Cannes, the Hotel du Louvre and Concorde Lafayette in Paris and
Le Palais de la Mediterranee in Nice.
Earlier on Wednesday, newspaper Les Echos said Starwood
could complete the sale in the next one or two months in a deal
estimated worth 700-800 million euros ($916 mln-$1.05 billion)
and that two main bidders were in the running, a Middle East
investor consortium, and Accor together with Unibail Rodamco.
Starwood has mandated UBS and Jones Lang La Salle for the
sale. Jones Lang La Salle declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7639 euros)
(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon, additional reporting Brenda
Goh in London; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)