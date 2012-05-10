PARIS May 10 Acquisitions might be a way for hotels group Accor to accelerate its expansion in India, where it wants to open 90 hotels by the end of 2015 and overtake market leader Carlson, the French firm said on Thursday.

Chief Executive Denis Hennequin told Accor's annual shareholders' meeting he was confident about 2012 prospects despite an uncertain economic climate in Europe after achieving strong growth in Asia and Latin America in the first quarter.

Accor has 15 hotels in India, where it has been expanding mostly through joint ventures with local partners.

"Ninety hotels in India is an ambitious but realistic goal and we may look into making targeted acquisitions to accelerate our development," Hennequin said.

Last month, Accor, the world's fourth-largest hotel group behind InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood , said that it expected a recovery in hotel demand to continue in the second quarter as it posted 4.5 percent like-for-like growth in first-quarter revenue.

Some analysts worry that Accor, which makes 70 percent of its operating profit in Europe, is more exposed than peers to a region where the business climate might be tougher this year.

"We have growth prospects not just in Europe but worldwide," Hennequin said on Thursday. "Asia and Latin America continued to grow double-digit at the start of the year. There is a recovery in the U.S ... We can expect 2012 to be in line with our commitments."

With operations in 90 countries ranging from the luxury Sofitel chain to the budget Ibis and Motel 6 operations, Accor has a market capitalisation of 5.7 billion euros ($7.37 billion). ($1=0.7733 euros) (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Greg Mahlich)