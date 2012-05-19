HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on Feb 19 at 9:25 p.m. EST/Feb 20 0225 GMT
Feb 19 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
FRANKFURT May 19 French hotels group Accor plans to invest massively in emerging markets to reduce its dependence on Europe, its Chief Executive Denis Hennequin told a German magazine.
"We currently generate 70 percent of our business in Europe and only 30 percent in the rest of the world. I want to turn this ratio around," Hennequin was quoted as saying in an excerpt of an article in weekly WirtschaftsWoche, made available to Reuters on Saturday.
Accor wants to create 100,000 new hotel rooms over the next three years, mainly in the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, Africa and the Middle East, the CEO added.
Accor, the world's fourth largest hotel group behind InterContinental, Marriott and Starwood, last month said it expected a recovery in hotel demand to continue in the second quarter, benefiting from growth in Asia Pacific and Latin America. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by James Jukwey)
Feb 19 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
STOCKHOLM/WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb 19 A day after falsely suggesting there was an immigration-related security incident in Sweden, President Donald Trump said on Sunday his comment was based on a television report he had seen.
LONDON, Feb 20 Online retailer Amazon is set to create more than 5,000 jobs in Britain this year, the company said on Monday, boosting its investment in the country once more even as it prepares to leave the European Union.