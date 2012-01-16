PARIS Jan 16 Colony Capital, the largest shareholder of Accor, wants the French hotels group to consider spinning off of its property assets, but Chief Executive Denis Hennequin is against such a move, according to a report in Les Echos newspaper.

Sebastian Bazin, the European director of Colony, brought up the proposed real estate deal, which would separate the ownership of the hotel walls from their operations, at Accor's board meeting in December, wrote the newspaper in its Monday edition without citing its sources.

The goal of such a transaction would be to unlock the value of the hotels, which the paper put at 3.7 billion euros ($4.69 billion), compared to the overall market capitalisation of Accor at Friday's close of 4.7 billion euros.

Colony, which is also a major shareholder at Carrefour , had pushed for a similar real estate strategy at the supermarket giant.

The paper said that Accor's CEO Hennequin had sought to reassure employee representatives who expressed concern over the real estate idea at a recent meeting. "In any case, if we were to do it, now is not the right time," the CEO said.

Hennequin took over at Accor a year ago after its two main shareholders Eurazeo and Colony Capital ousted his predecessor because of concerns about the group's underperformance.

Despite the management shake-up, Accor's shares lost 45 percent of their value in 2011.

Colony Capital said on Jan. 12 that it had reduced its holdings in Accor to 11.22 percent and Edenred to 11.29 percent respectively after derivatives financing contracts matured.

Accor could not immediately be reached for comment. ($1 = 0.7895 euros) (Reporting by Leila Abboud and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)