PARIS Jan 16 Colony Capital, the largest
shareholder of Accor, wants the French hotels group to
consider spinning off of its property assets, but Chief
Executive Denis Hennequin is against such a move, according to a
report in Les Echos newspaper.
Sebastian Bazin, the European director of Colony, brought up
the proposed real estate deal, which would separate the
ownership of the hotel walls from their operations, at Accor's
board meeting in December, wrote the newspaper in its Monday
edition without citing its sources.
The goal of such a transaction would be to unlock the value
of the hotels, which the paper put at 3.7 billion euros ($4.69
billion), compared to the overall market capitalisation of Accor
at Friday's close of 4.7 billion euros.
Colony, which is also a major shareholder at Carrefour
, had pushed for a similar real estate strategy at the
supermarket giant.
The paper said that Accor's CEO Hennequin had sought to
reassure employee representatives who expressed concern over the
real estate idea at a recent meeting. "In any case, if we were
to do it, now is not the right time," the CEO said.
Hennequin took over at Accor a year ago after its two main
shareholders Eurazeo and Colony Capital ousted his predecessor
because of concerns about the group's underperformance.
Despite the management shake-up, Accor's shares lost 45
percent of their value in 2011.
Colony Capital said on Jan. 12 that it had reduced its
holdings in Accor to 11.22 percent and Edenred to 11.29 percent
respectively after derivatives financing contracts matured.
Accor could not immediately be reached for comment.
($1 = 0.7895 euros)
(Reporting by Leila Abboud and Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier;
Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)