* H1 EBIT 199 mln euros, in line with expectations

* No signs yet of slowdown in hotel demand recovery

* September bookings "good" - CFO

* Shares pare gains after opening up 4 pct

(Adds analyst comments, details, shares)

By Dominique Vidalon

PARIS, Aug 24 Accor , Europe's largest hotel group, said it remained "watchful" but reassured investors it had not seen any impact of global recession fears on September bookings, lifting its shares as much as 4 percent.

Accor, the world's fourth-largest hotel group, also posted a 27.5 percent rise in first-half earnings before interest and taxes to 199 million euros ($280.3 million) on Wednesday, in line with expectations.

Higher occupancy rates, a gradual recovery in average room rates, and cost control lifted first-half earnings.

Accor gave no detailed guidance for the full year b ut Chief Financial Officer Sophie Stabile told a conference call that second-half trends remained supported by the summer season's good performance and that Accor noted no "measurable sign" of slowdown in the economy.

"We had a good trend in July and August. September bookings are rather good but we remain watchful," she said.

Accor usually provides guidance for full-year EBIT when it unveils its interim results, and Stabile said it will do so at an investor day on Sept. 13.

"Management says there is no slowdown at this stage, which should reassure in the short-term...This should be good news for Accor and for the sector after a violent derating," one sector analyst said.

Accor shares have lost 31 percent so far this year, of which 22 percent in August alone, underperforming the STOXX Europe 600 travel and leisure index .

Accor shares rose as much as 4 percent in early trade. By 0753 GMT, the shares had trimmed gains to trade up 0.89 percent at 23.32 euros, with analysts expecting more colour on the outlook and on strategy on its Sept. 13 investor day.

With operations in 90 countries and 4,200 hotels ranging from the luxury Sofitel chain to the budget Ibis and Motel 6 operations, Accor has a market value of 5.2 billion euros.

Accor's comments echoed similar cautiously optimistic remarks from the world No.1 hotelier InterContinental Hotels last month after strong growth in China and more business travellers helped it beat first-half forecasts.

Accor, which opened 13,700 rooms during the first half of the year, mainly under management and franchise contracts as part of its 'asset-light' strategy, reiterated its goal of opening 30,000 new rooms this year.

Last year, Accor split into separately listed hotel and service voucher businesses to boost growth and expand abroad.

Accor last month agreed to sell its Lenotre gourmet caterer to Sodexo for 75 million euros to reduce debt further and accelerate its move to refocus on its core hotel business. The deal should be completed at the end of this month.

Proceeds from property asset disposals reduced net debt by 149 million euros to 559 million euros at end-June.