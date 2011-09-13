PARIS, Sept 13 Accor , Europe's largest hotel group, predicted solid core operating profit growth this year and said it had not seen signs of a slowdown in demand despite global recession fears.

Accor, which owns 4,200 hotels worldwide, also unveiled further plans to sell assets to cut debt and said it would focus the growth of its economy hotels around the Ibis brand, which is already the highest contributor to its results.

Accor -- the fourth-largest hotel group behind the InterContinental , Marriott and Starwood Hotels chains -- made the announcements in a statement issued at the start of its investor day.

Accor has been selling non-core assets to raise cash and cut debt and has shifted towards a less cash-consuming business model, increasing the number of hotels operated under franchise deals or variable-rent leases.

Higher occupancy rates, a gradual recovery in average room rates and cost control should lift full-year 2011 earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to between 510 million euros($694 million)and 530 million euros, it said.

This is below the average EBIT estimate of 534 million euros in a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll, however. ($1 = 0.735 Euros) (Editing by James Regan)