* Group's largest franchise deal this year

* Targets 300 hotels in the UK by 2015 (Adds detail, background)

PARIS, Sept 30 Accor SA (ACCP.PA), Europe's largest hotel group, said on Friday it signed a franchise deal in the United Kingdom with Jupiter Hotels, the new owners of the former debt-ridden Jarvis hotels chain, to step up its presence there.

The deal involves 24 hotels, or 2,664 rooms, that will open under the mid-scale Mercure hotel brand, bringing the total number of Mercure hotels in the UK to 68, the French company said in a statement.

Accor is targeting a network of 300 hotels in the UK by 2015, it added. The transaction marks the group's largest franchise deal this year.

Jupiter Hotels is a joint venture between Patron Capital, a pan European institutional investor focused on property backed investments, and West Register, a entity belonging to the Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS.L), which manages distressed property assets.

"Jarvis defaulted on several loans, as well as other commitments, and therefore became technically insolvent, paving the way for the agreement unveiled today," a spokesman for Jupiter Hotels said.

The joint venture investors said they would inject 40 million pounds ($62.3 million), with debt financing of 71 million provided by RBS, HSBC and Bank of Ireland, which were Jarvis' original lenders.

With the exception of Jarvis' board of directors, all of the existing employees of Jarvis' head office and the 24 hotels will transfer to Jupiter. ($1 = 0.642 British Pounds) (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; editing by Andre Grenon)