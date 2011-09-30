* Group's largest franchise deal this year
* Targets 300 hotels in the UK by 2015
(Adds detail, background)
PARIS, Sept 30 Accor SA (ACCP.PA), Europe's
largest hotel group, said on Friday it signed a franchise deal
in the United Kingdom with Jupiter Hotels, the new owners of
the former debt-ridden Jarvis hotels chain, to step up its
presence there.
The deal involves 24 hotels, or 2,664 rooms, that will open
under the mid-scale Mercure hotel brand, bringing the total
number of Mercure hotels in the UK to 68, the French company
said in a statement.
Accor is targeting a network of 300 hotels in the UK by
2015, it added. The transaction marks the group's largest
franchise deal this year.
Jupiter Hotels is a joint venture between Patron Capital, a
pan European institutional investor focused on property backed
investments, and West Register, a entity belonging to the Royal
Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS.L), which manages distressed
property assets.
"Jarvis defaulted on several loans, as well as other
commitments, and therefore became technically insolvent, paving
the way for the agreement unveiled today," a spokesman for
Jupiter Hotels said.
The joint venture investors said they would inject 40
million pounds ($62.3 million), with debt financing of 71
million provided by RBS, HSBC and Bank of Ireland, which were
Jarvis' original lenders.
With the exception of Jarvis' board of directors, all of
the existing employees of Jarvis' head office and the 24 hotels
will transfer to Jupiter.
($1 = 0.642 British Pounds)
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; editing by Andre Grenon)